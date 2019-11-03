J&K girl in India Kabaddi Camp

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Mitali Manhas of Jammu and Kashmir has been selected for the India camp to be held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), NBA Rohtak in Haryana from November 5 to 26, 2019.

“In total, 42 probables from all over the country have been picked for the specialised coaching camp for women being conducted by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India,” informed General Secretary of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, Surinder Mohan.

The coaching camp is being organised for preparing India team for participation in the South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.

Meanwhile, President of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, Anil Gupta awarded Rs. 11,000 to Mitali Manhas for the achievement in the presence of General Secretary, Surinder Mohan Gupta, Treasurer, Sangram Singh and Kabaddi coach, Anil Sharma. Father of Mitali Manhas, Bhushan Manhas was also present.