J&K first to roll out GST incentives: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming entrepreneurs as an important component of economy, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said her government would do all it takes for encouraging local enterprise and strengthening local industry in the State.

Interacting with representatives of industrialists and unit holders at Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate after inaugurating several units, the Chief Minister assured the business community that Government is keen to see the local business and industry flourish in the State. She impressed upon the industry leaders to work for creating more jobs in the State and deliver their responsibilities towards the State and the society. Mehbooba Mufti said Jammu & Kashmir is perhaps the first State in the country to roll out incentives under GST and the Government is committed to do more for enhancing the scope and scale of business activity in the State.

Ministers, Chander Parkash Ganga and Dr. Haseeb Drabu also addressed the gathering.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the newly constructed Chamber House at Railhead, Jammu where she had an extensive interaction session with women entrepreneurs of Jammu who apprised her about their problems and difficulties.

The Chief Minister asked the women entrepreneurs to come forward and take benefit of the several incentives and schemes meant for them. She said soon the Entrepreneurship Development Institute would be having a separate cell for women entrepreneurs from where they can get all the requisite support, assistance and guidance.

On the occasion Dr. Haseeb Drabu assured to look into the possibility of establishing potable washrooms for female workers at all the construction sites in the State.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, seeking among other things the facility of micro-finance for women and a special dedicated desk at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) to guide aspiring women entrepreneurs.

It also requested the Chief Minister to start for female students and women entrepreneurs intra-region interactive sessions and appointment of women councillors in all government schools and colleges to advise upon issues relating to career and conflict so that the women attain work life balance, a spokesman of the JCCI said.

He said the memorandum was submitted by president JCCI Jammu Rakesh Gupta to Mehbooba who visited the chamber house at his request.

“Mehbooba became the first Chief Minister to visit the chamber house for interaction with women’s group regarding providing more facilities towards women empowerment and creating more opportunities for women entrepreneurship,” the spokesman said.

“We also request to start the facility of micro-finance for women wherein the self-help groups could utilise this micro-finance to start their own business. The state of Andhra Pradesh has successfully implemented this model already,” he said.

He said the memorandum also requested for passing necessary instructions for a special dedicated desk at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute to guide the upcoming women entrepreneurs and launching of entrepreneur development programs in rural areas.

He said the JCCI also asked the chief minister to pass on necessary instructions for appointment of women councillors in all government schools and colleges who could advise on the issues related to career and conflict so that the women attain work life balance.

The memorandum also requested Mehbooba to start for female students and women entrepreneurs intra region interactive sessions which “we feel shall really contribute towards bridging the gaps between the three regions of the state”, he said.

Speaker, Kavinder Gupta; Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Prakash Ganga; Minister of State for Industries & Commerce, Asiea Naqash; Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary; Commissioner-Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Shailendra Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Rakesh Gupta besides a number of women entrepreneurs and other senior officers were present on the occasion.