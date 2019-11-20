J&K EPF Act replaced by Central enactment: Regional PF Commissioner

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prasant K, Regional PF Commissioner-I on Tuesday informed that the Jammu & Kashmir EPF Act/Schemes, 1961 has been replaced by the Central enactment, the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Briefing media persons here, Regional PF Commissioner said that with the application of the new Act, the three schemes viz., Employees Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Employees Pension Scheme, ‘1995 are also applied to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In order to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the EPF Act and Schemes, the government has ordered for opening up of three Regional Offices of EPFO, one at Jammu, one at Srinagar and another at Leh (Ladakh). The offices are named Regional Office Jammu, Regional Office Kashmir and Regional Office Ladakh.

“Under the Central Act, there is also scheme for pension and insurance benefit to the family in the event of death while in service to the member which has the maximum coverage of Rs 6 lakh,” he said.

The Regional PF Commissioner said that the establishments covered under the erstwhile J&K PF Act, 1961 have to pay the Provident Fund contribution on the wages paid or payable from November 1, 2019 onwards in the account of The Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO, Ministry of Labour, Government of India maintained with the State Bank of India through Electronic Challan cum Return.

“The employers can make the payment through J&K Bank Limited in the aggregator mode of State Bank of India. The contribution for the past period i.e. on the wage month upto October 31, 2019 can be continued to be remitted with J&K PFO until further communication in this regard. All the stakeholders of Employees Provident Fund Organization including the employers and the employees are requested to visit the website of the organization for more information about the Act/ Schemes /Organization etc,” Regional PF Commissioner said.