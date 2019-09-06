JK Educational Society celebrates Teachers’ Day

Glimpses of Teachers’ Day celebration by JK Educational Society.

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘Of the Teachers, by the Teachers and for the Teachers”, is true for the Teachers’ Day celebration of JK Educational Society at Blue Moon Banquet Hall on September 5, 2019.

The day was celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of great educationist and second President of India, Dr. Saravapalli Radhakrishnan. All educational institutions under the aegis of JK Educational Society participated in the programme.

The programme began with welcome speech by the Director Shashi Chaudhary, who welcomed everyone and enumerated the qualities of good teachers and lauded the efforts of all teachers.

The function was presided over by the Chairman JK Educational Society, Raj Daluja, Patron JK Educational Society Devinder Daluja, Neelam Daluja, Member of Management Gautam Daluja, Mr and Mrs Rohmetra, Principal JK Public School Panjtirthi Suman Banbah, Principal JK Public School Kunjwani, S.K Singh, Vice Principal Shashi Rattan and Coordinator Deepti Joshi and Wing Coordinator Sonia Pawar and Shivangani Pandotra.

Song performance by Pooja Jamwal, Eliza Sotra, Neelam Bharadwaj and Rashmi Arora enthralled the audience with their melodious voice. Thereafter a solo dance was performed by Madhuri Pradhan. A round of games was a surprise for the faculty members. Funny talks by Munish Gupta stole the show.

Foot tapping dances kept everyone spell bound. A ramp walk by the staff members of JK Public School Panjtirthi was the highlight of the entire function which left audience awestruck. Vice Principal JKPS Kunjwani Shashi Rattan also recited a poem on the occasion enumerating the qualities required in a good teacher. Brigadier Sukh Dev Singh former Director JK Educational Society also rendered some songs on this auspicious occasion and enthralled everyone in the Hall. Bhangra and Giddha by JKPS teachers were also worth seeing which received a standing ovation.

Thereafter teachers of JKPS Panjtirthi whose students had scored 100 per cent marks in the board exams were rewarded by the Management. Pooja Jamwal from Toddlers’ World JKPS Kunjwani was rewarded as best teacher for her dedication. The anchors who beautifully verved the threads of the programme were Sonia, Sapna Rana, Harneet Kour, Priya, Tina Narula, Gargi Andotra, Sushma Sharma and Rajni Gupta.

Principal JK Public School Kunjwani S.K Singh shared his views on the occasion and quoted the words of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam that the talent of India could be found on the last benches of the class.

Chairman JK Educational Society Raj Daluja, Patron Devinder Daluja and Neelam Daluja felicitated Director Shashi Chaudhary, Principal JKPS Kunjwani S.K Singh and Principal JKPS Panjtirthi Suman Banbah. At last, Raj Daluja thanked everyone present over there and quoted the lines of a Ghazal “Waqt Ki Qaid Mein Zindagi Hai Magar, Chand Ghadiyan Yehi Hain Jo Aazad Hain” and the day concluded with a sumptuous lunch.