J&K drops Sheikh’s birth anniversary, adds Accession Day in holidays Calender-2020

‘July 13’ no more ‘Martyrs’ Day’ now

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: In a major decision, the Union Territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday released the official holiday calendar 2020, dropping ‘Martyrs’ Day’ and Birth Anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah, respectively observed on July 13 and December 5 every year.

Significantly, respecting the overwhelming demand of the people, the Accession Day on October 26 will now be observed as an official holiday. On this day, Jammu and Kashmir had acceded to the Union of India.

However, the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23, does not figure in the calendar. This had emerged as a major demand across Jammu region with cross section of people seeking the occasion to be decaled as official holiday.

In all 27 holidays will be observed officially during 2020 throughout in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Of these 24 days are being observed under the negotiable instrument act.

In addition 4 holidays days would be restricted while 15 holidays will be provincial and area-specific holidays.

Holidays to be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the Calendar year 2020 include Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Birthday on 2nd January; Republic Day on 26th January; Mahashivratri on 21st February; Nauroz* on 21st March; Shab-I-Miraj* on 22nd March; 1st Navratra on 25th March; Ramanavami on 2nd April; Baisakhi on 13th April; Birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on 14th April; Buddha Purnima on 7th May; Shab-I-Qadr* on 21st May; Jumat-ul-Vida* on 22nd May; Eid-ul-Fitr* on 25th May; Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday on 18th June; Eid-ul-Azha* on 31st July & 1st August; Janamashtami on 12 August; Independence Day 15th August; Ashoora* on 29th August; Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday on 2nd October; Mahanavami on 24th October; Dussehra on 25th October; Accession Day on 26th October; Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi* on 29th October; Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi* on 30th October; Diwali on 14th November; Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday on 30th November Christmas Day on 25 December. All the Muslim holidays are subject to appearance of moon. Besides these UT holidays, there are provincial and local district and tehsil wise holidays. Provincial Holidays (Kashmir Province) include Friday following Shab-I-Miraj on 27th March; Mela Khir Bhawani on 30th May; Urs Shah-I- Hamdan Sahib on 28th July; Urs Sheikh Noor-ud-din-Sahib* on 14th October.

Provincial Holidays (Jammu Province): Lohri on 13th January; Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday on 9th February; Holi on 9th March.

Local Holidays include Mela Bahu Fort (Jammu District only) on 1st April; Mahavir Jayanti (Jammu District only) on 6th April; Good Friday (Jammu District only) on 10th April; Urs Shah Farid-ud-din Sahib (Kishtwar District only) on 20th June; Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra (Kishtwar District only) on 28th & 29th June; Kailash Yatra (Tehsil Bhadarwah and Tehsil Bhalla only) on 16th and 17th August; Mela Pat (Tehsil Bhaderwah and Tehsil Bhalla only) on 23rd and 24th August; Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban Districts only) on 10th November.

Restricted Holidays include Parshuram Jayanti (Jammu Province only) on 25th April; Kabir Jayanti (Jammu province only) on 6th June; Martyr’s Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji on 7th June; Raksha Bandhan on 3rd August.



