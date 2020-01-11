JK CSR deemed to be issued under Art 309 of Constitution of India

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered that Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules (JK CSR), 1956 shall be deemed to have been issued under proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India. “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to direct that the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 shall be deemed to have been issued under proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India,” reads the notification issued by General Administration Department.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
I knew ‘Fleabag’ was going to be special: Andrew Scott
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper