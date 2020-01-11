JK CSR deemed to be issued under Art 309 of Constitution of India

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered that Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules (JK CSR), 1956 shall be deemed to have been issued under proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to direct that the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 shall be deemed to have been issued under proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India,” reads the notification issued by General Administration Department.