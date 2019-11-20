J&K Cooperative Union celebrates 66th Cooperative Week

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Cooperative Union on Tuesday celebrated 66th Cooperative Week at KL Saigal Hall here on Tuesday. Mayor JMC, Chandar Mohan Gupta was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma was also present. The programme was presided by Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, JK Cooperative Union along with Dr Ranjit S Kotwal, RCS Department and Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Jammu Tourism Cooperative.

Chandar Mohan, in his address, said that ‘Sehkar’ and ‘Sanskar’ both are very important ingredients for building a high moral society. He said that new regime of UT has great vision to develop the sector and called for more cooperation in days to come. He also highlighted many new projects for development of Jammu city.

Rajesh Sharma said that after formation of UT, the entire cooperative moment in J&K is to be revisited with fresh prospective. It will give us an opportunity to restart cooperative moment in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

Vikrant Dogra Secretary, JKDCUL and Tajindar Singh, Chairman, Temple Grower Coop Ltd laid emphasis upon collaborating with Jammu Municipal Corporation for providing marketing spaces to cooperatives indulged in dairy and floriculture businesses.

Purnima Sharma assured the gathering that JMC will do its best to provide platform to deserving cooperatives in term of marketing spaces besides providing skill development training to individuals, who wish to enhance their productive in receptive fields.

The vote of thanks was presented by Karan Singh (BOD, JK Coop Union), while programme was anchored by G D Bakshi.

Raman Suri, Ali Mohammad Cheechi, Chairman, Kotpunnu MPCL; Nand Kishore Sharma, Inderjit Khajuria, Rajiv Gupta Vice Chairman, Chamber of Commerce; Satish Bharti and Darshan Gupta were also present on the occasion.