J&K Cooperative Agri & RD Bank employees to reconstitute association

JAMMU: The employees of J&K Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd, with mandate of majority of employees, unanimously decided to reconstitute the Association under the banner of All J&K Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Employees Association, affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

It was further declared that the Association shall comprise office bearers as per registered by-laws of the Association of the Bank.

The officer bearers included Ashok Kumar Sharma as Chairman; Nasir Ahmad Khan-President; Vinod Pandita-Gen Secy; Rakesh Kumar Sharma- Senior Vice-president; Mohd Afzal Mir-Vice-president; Zahida Parveen- Treasurer; Naresh Chander-Joint Secy; Tariq Ahmad Malik-Publicity Secy; Mohd Shafi Sofi, Sameer Bhat, Mohd Amin Lone, Kiran Bhat, Kousar Naqash, Jahan Ara, Mohd Abdullah Malik, Nahida Andrabi, Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, Shabir Ahmad Mattoo and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan as Executive Members.