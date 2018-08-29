J&K Constitution threatened citizens urged to unite

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Madhu Kishwar a new name was heard bearing titles as an eminent academician, writer, human rights & women rights activist.

On Saturday he reportedly attacked J&K constitutional clauses the Articles 35A & 370 as instruments conveying India as Dar-ul-Islam.

He also blamed Jinnah and Muslim League then converting India into Dar-ul-Islam and same is continued after partition.

SHEER denounces such kind of statements dividing people in the name of Hindu-Muslum living in constitutional secular country. This man seems to be part of Nathuram Hinduism having no regard for the

Constitution.

The legal provisions are applicable to all communities in J&K. This man is spreading hatred in J&K which is not tolerable.

People like this man and other organizations might be getting funds to propagate hatred ideology. Already the matter projected by NGOs is in Court which is also unlawful. If these provisions are so bad, let the law makers discuss in State Assembly and Parliament to take final decision.

At least do not spread hatred as Hindu-Muslim as being presently carried through out in a bid to transform India a Hindu Rashtrya that already is evident from occupying all constitutional positions.

Allowing individuals and NGOs by funding them and propagating hatred or challenging legal provisions are not in the interest for long run though immediately they are in lime light through media.

Such activities are unlawful being carried out for mutual benefits by so called academicians, vision poor law makers and opportunists.

A huge junk from outside J&K owns huge properties in Jammu region including those the media owners and they have jointly launched ill campaign against legal provisions of J&K.

OK, let me agree these provisions are bad but the way hatred is being spread under cover Hindu-Muslim is bad. I reject Madhu Kishwar to be an academician and rights activist. Also the people linked are equally not good for future of State.

Let the Supreme Court hear and decide petition. The uncalled provoking in public is unlawfully and they need to be booked for crimes.

Equally culprit are those who burnt Indian Constitution on August 9, 2018. Samit Patra in TV debates advocates to transform Indian Constitution.

My assumption is that if Constitutions are changed then the situation may be volatile. The regions carved out before 1947 divide including Burma and other neighbours may invite troubles.

Better would be bring amendments in Constitution instead of spreading hatred as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh,

Former NSS PO GGM Science College Jammu.