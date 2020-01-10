JK Cong issues show-cause notice to its two leaders for meeting foreign envoys

Jammu: The J&K unit of the Congress on Thursday night sought explanation of its two leaders for being part of a group of politicians, who called on a delegation of foreign envoys, visiting Srinagar earlier during the day.

Taking note of the reports of its two leaders joining a group of politicians calling on the foreign delegation, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) asked its leaders to explain their position in this regard, J&K Congress spokesman said.

They had neither informed the party nor sought any permission as the Congress party had no invitation from any quarter, he said.

The J&K Congress leaders who were issued notices by their party for meeting foreign envoys include and a former MLA and the party and general secretary of J&K Congress.

Envoys of 15 countries including that of the US, visited the Kashmir valley on Thursday where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as the military top brass with the government rejecting criticism that it was a “guided tour”. (PTI)