J&K comes out with helpline for tourists

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government has created a helpline for tourists who are either on visit or intend to visit Kashmir for their safety and free movement in the Valley. The move comes after the death of a young tourist from Chennai.

“In view of the unfortunate incident in the Valley on Monday, the Department of Tourism, Kashmir, has started the helpline numbers and activated its officers at prime tourist destinations and tourist police to ensure smooth movement of tourists and their comfortable stay. Tourists have been appealed not to panic,” the department said while releasing the helpline numbers.

Sixteen officers, including Director, Kashmir Tourism, have been directed to maintain liaison with the tourists and ensure their comfortable visit to the Valley.

On Monday, 22-year-old tourist R Thirumani from Chennai was on his way to a resort in Gulmarg with his parents when their vehicle was stoned by protesters. He later succumbed to his injuries. This is the second incident this month in which tourists were targeted by protesters. On May 1, five tourists were injured when three vehicles were stoned at Aishmuqam in Anantnag.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had described the killing as “heartbreaking” and a blot on Kashmir’s value system “I have no words strong enough to condemn the tragic incident. The incident is a blot on the cultural value system of Kashmir and an attempt to bulldoze the economy of the place,” she had said in a statement.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing calling the stone-pelters involved as “goons”. “We’ve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone-pelters & their methods,” Omar had tweeted.