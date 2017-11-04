JK College of Education observes Birth Anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Birth Anniversary of ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was observed in J K College of Education in accordance with directions received from NSS Regional Centre, New Delhi. A wide range of activities including singing of National Anthem by the students, taking pledge for “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” and an essay writing competition were held during the celebrations. Students participated in the programme with great zeal and zest. Neelam Mahajan, Programme Officer urged the students to be strong enough to fight external and internal forces challenging integrity of the nation.