JK College of Education celebrates Diwali

JAMMU: “Spread Smiles” this was the motto of Diwali celebrations conducted in JK College of Education. Students of B.Ed distributed LED bulbs as a mark of festival of lights to the people of slum area. They also donated clothes, stationary items, bed sheets and toys to the deprived children. They also gave sweets, biscuits and chocolates to them. B.Ed students were delighted to see the happy faces of these people.

A candle decoration competition was also organised in which students shared their creative skills. Shashi Choudhary, Principal applauded the efforts of the students in both the activities and wished all Happy Diwali.