J&K CM meets family of man killed in clashes between security forces & protesters

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met the family of a man, who died of wounds he suffered in a clash between protesters and security forces, and assured them of justice, a government spokesperson said.

She met the family of Gowher Ahmed Rather in their hometown Kangan in Ganderbal district, and said the guilty would be brought to book.

Rather was critically injured during clashes between protestors and security forces at Kangan on Monday following the death of four civilians in cross-firing between militants and security personnel in Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday.

Thirteen militants were also gunned down in the encounters.

Rather, who had suffered severe head injuries, died at a hospital here on Tuesday.

While a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, police has also initiated a departmental inquiry.

A policeman has been suspended in connection with the incident so far.

Meanwhile, students of various colleges today protested against the civilian deaths in the incidents of cross-firing, a police spokesperson said.

He said a few students hurled stones at policemen, prompting the men in uniform to use batons and teargas shells to disperse them.

At Gogji Bagh, the protesting students vandalised a number of properties before they were chased away by the police, he said.

Two students were injured during clashes with the security forces and were admitted to a hospital for treatment, he added. (PTI)