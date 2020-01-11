J&K climbers win 6 medals in Nationals







SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Three-member Sport Climbing team of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) brought laurels to the Union Territory by winning six medals including two gold, three silver and a bronze in the 25th National Sport Climbing Championship which concluded at Kalinga Stadium, Bhuvneshwar, on Friday.

As per the reports reaching here, Shivani Charak, the Asian Youth Bronze medalist in Speed climbing, won two gold medals in Speed Climbing and Bouldering and a silver in Lead Climbing in the women’s category. Shivani’s younger brother, Arun Deep Singh claimed two Silver medals in Bouldering and Lead climbing in the boys category. Shivani’s other younger brother, Ajay Deep Singh, however, had to satisfy himself with a bronze medal in Bouldering.

The highlight of the championship was a pulsating final in Speed Climbing in which Shivani defeated Sonali Pereira of South Zone who had earlier defeated the Asian Youth Speed climbing Champion Shivpreet in the semi final.

In Lead Climbing final round, Shivani and Prateeksha of South Zone climbed the same height and the result was determined on the basis of time taken to reach that point. Eventually Shivani lost the gold medal to Prateeksha by a micro second.

In Lead Climbing final also J&K was unlucky to lose a medal when Ajay Deep who had almost clinched a gold medal committed a foul to lose a podium finish.

“With two gold and one silver medal, Shivani has repeated her brilliant performance of the 23rd National Championship when she had won the same number of medals in the same events in the Junior Girls category,” general secretary of the Association, Ram Khajuria said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma, Chairman Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, Jammu, who is also Patron of Tawi Trekkers J&K, congratulated Shivani for her great achievements and announced that he would honour Shivani with a cash prize which shall be presented by him in a felicitation function to be organized by Tawi Trekkers J&K on January 17 at K L Saigal Hall, Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.