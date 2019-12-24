J&K Chief Veterans India conferred ‘Pride of Nation’ Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Veterans India J&K, Tarseem Manhas has been conferred ‘Pride of Nation’ award by Maj General (Retd), Dr G.D Bakshi, during a function held on the Foundation Day of Veterans India at New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Manhas dedicated this award to all the members of Veterans India J&K UT for their noble support and inspiration. He expressed gratitude to Veteran Binay Kumar Mishra, Founder and National President of Veterans India for giving him an opportunity to work with an organisation representing ex-servicemen society of the country. He also appealed to the youths to spare some time and do social work for betterment of the nation and society. Manhas also expressed gratitude to General Bajwa, General GD Bakshi, Air Vice Marshal Jindal, Brig Sharma, Brig G.J Singh, Col Sant and Col Sharma for honouring him.