J&K BS&G presents scarf to DGP for his meritorious service

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G) presented a scarf to the Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid on Flag Day/Foundation Day for his meritorious service.

The scarf was presented by I.D Soni, Chief State Commissioner Scouts & Guides along with Wg Cdr M.M Joshi, Commissioner PR Scouts & Guides as a token of honour, regard, and remembrance.

After the presentation ceremony, the officials of the J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides informed the DG J&K that, they have been envisaging to hold a ‘rally’ of more than 500 Scouts and Guides, in collaboration with his prestigious department in which officers of high rank both males and females from Police Department would take active part by giving their impressions on the topic-‘How did they take their life and make it’ so that youths may feel inspired and try to tread on the same path.

After giving them a patient hearing, Vaid assured his support for the forthcoming rally.