J&K bowlers impress as Karnataka loses 2 wkts in brief play

JAMMU: Karnataka struggled throughout the brief six overs play thereby lost two wickets for 14 runs after bad light and slight drizzle spoil the opening day play of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at GGM Science College Hostel ground, here on Thursday.

J&K’s young new ball duo of Auqib Nabi and Mujtaba Yousuf did the trick and forced the opening batsmen to commit the mistake of giving catches in the slip.

A big crowd of spectators had to wait for long after the started after tea and only six overs were possible during which Karnataka struggled new ball pair of Aquib (1/6) and Mujtaba (1/5).

Karnataka lost both their openers, Ravikumar Samarth (05) and Devdutt Padikkal (02).

At the close of play, skipper Karun Nair was batting on four in the company of Krishnamurthy Siddharth, who is yet to open his account.

Important to mention here that it was for the third time only in J&K’s cricketing history that JKCA’s senior team has qualified for the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals.

First time it was Test cricketer Ajay Jadeja who was instrumental in helping J&K to seal berth in last eight stage, then it was legendary Bishen Singh Bedi and now iconic Irfan Pathan doing the job for the Union Territory.