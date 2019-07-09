J&K bloggers organise meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Bloggers on Monday organised a meet ‘Meet & Greet 2019’ for the bloggers of Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and other social media mediums, who are already doing very well in the categories of food, travel, social causes, environment, tourism & entertainment.

The programme was conducted with a view to highlight fastest growing industry of social media and to link bloggers with the brands to enhance their reach in J&K besides keeping J&K abreast with other cities of India. The bloggers will also be starting a drive with their social media mediums/ news to educate people about useful but neglected causes including environment, deforestation, avoiding polythene bags, traffic issues, drug menace etc.

On the occasion, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Wushu player was the Chief Guest.