J&K blind judokas bring laurels

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Blind judo contingent of Jammu and Kashmir performed exceptionally well in the just concluded 8th National Blind Judo Championship at Hyderabad.

While Sub-Junior girls bag overall trophy, one of the Judokas, Shahnaz Akhter excelled with best player award. In total, the J&K team returned with best ever tally of 16 medals, including four gold and seven silver in different weight categories of boys and girls.

On return the team felicitated by Chief Guest, former Minister, Sat Sharma and Guest of Honour, Corporator, Sunita Gupta.

Also present were General Secretary of J&K Judo Association, Vikas Gupta and senior Judo coach of J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), Suraj Bhan Singh.

Medal winners:

GIRLS: Sub-Junior: Below 30 kg: Shahnaz Akhtar, Ist and Fiza Johra, 2nd. Below 35 kg: Riya Devi, 2nd and Sakshi Devi, 3rd. Below 40 kg: Bhumika Chib, Ist. Below 45 kg: Anekha Devi, Ist and Mehak Mera, 2nd. Above 45 kg: Abida Choudhary, Ist and Nazia Akhter, 2nd.

Junior: Below 44 kg: Manisha Devi, 3rd. Below 48 kg: Dhamini Bandral, 3rd. Senior Women: Below 52 kg: Pooja Bali, 2nd.

BOYS: Sub-junior: Below 30 kg: Tariq Hussain, 2nd and Abrar Ahmed, 3rd. Below 35 kg: Anshuman Sharma, 2nd. Senior Men: Imam Hussain, 3rd.