J&K BJP organised a Sharadanjali Sabha at party Headquarters, to pay tribute to BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat who was killed in Pulwama terrorist attack.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ to release in Kazakhstan
Kajol always lights up the screen, says Neha Dhupia
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
Being wanted and respected feels good: Kajol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper