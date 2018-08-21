J&K BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to donate a month’s salary for flood victims of Kerala: Ravinder Raina

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina today said all 41 lawmakers of the party from the state, including four members of Parliament and 26 MLAs, will donate their one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF) for flood victims in Kerala.

As many as 500 full time party workers have also come forward to work as volunteers in the flood-affected areas of the coastal state and are waiting for a nod from the party’s central leadership, Raina told reporters here.

Three BJP members of the Lok Sabha from the state, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, one Rajya Sabha member, 26 members of the Legislative Assembly and 11 members of the Legislative Council would donate one month’s salary to the PMRF, he said.

He requested people of the state to donate generously for the flood affected state.

The BJP leader said it was the duty of every citizen of the country to come forward and contribute towards re-development of the flood-hit state.

“We faced a similar situation in 2014, and the whole nation stood with us. Today, they need our help and so we should offer every possible financial and other assistance for the people of Kerala, lakhs of whom have been rendered homeless,” he said.

Raina said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Meanwhile, he said the ‘Asthi Kalash’ of former prime minister A B Vajpayee would be brought to the party headquarters from Delhi tomorrow, and subsequently immersed in the Tawi, Jhelum and Sindhu rivers.

“A part of the Asthi Kalash of the departed leader is reaching party headquarters from Delhi tomorrow. We appeal nationalists, including leaders of political parties, to come and pay their tributes to the great leader,” he said. (PTI)