J&K BJP felicitates newly elected National President

NEW DELHI: Led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina, a number of senior leaders from J&K, felicitated newly elected BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at Party Headquarters, New Delhi.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, BJP State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former Dy CM Dr Nirmal Singh, former Minister Sat Sharma, party General Secretaries Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi and Sunil Sharma and Chief Spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi were also present on the occasion. Ravinder Raina, felicitated the newly elected National BJP President, J P Nadda and termed him as a seasoned party activist, who has served the organisation in various capacities. He said that the party is destined to scale new heights under his stewardship. Raina further said that unopposed election of Nadda as National President for three years proves his determination and dedication as an activist.

“Nadda is the obvious choice for party’s top post as he skillfully proved his mettle since he was appointed as BJP’s working president last June, after induction of outgoing party National President, Amit Shah in the Union Cabinet as Home Minister,” he added.