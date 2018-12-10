J&K BJP expels former MLA Gagan Bhagat from party

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Taking note of the report of Disciplinary Committee of State Bhartiya Janata Party on issue of Indiscipline and immorality of former MLA Gagan Bhagat, which was submitted to the Party President of State unit on July 19, 2018 and in view of his continued anti-party and anti-Jammu activity, Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party State President Ravindra Raina has expelled Gagan Bhagat from the Party with immediate effect as he has neither followed the instructions of Disciplinary Committee nor showed the discipline expected of member of Bhartiya Janata Party. He will cease to be member of Bhartiya Janata Party with immediate effect, said Sunil Sethi, BJP Chief Spokesperson, adding, “Bhartiya Janata Party requested its cadre and public at large particularly of R S Pura Constituency not to entertain him in reference to his former position of being associated with party.”