J&K being presented quite different from ground reality: NC

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said the picture that was being presented of Jammu and Kashmir was quite different from the ground reality and made a plea to the government that the situation in the union territory should be examined afresh.

“The picture that is being presented of this place (Jammu and Kashmir) is different from ground reality…I request that that situation there should be examined afresh,” he said during a discussion on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha. Stating that tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir was suffering the most due to the internet blockade, he said that there was no arrangement for rehabilitation.

“They (BJP) say that the employment of around 70 per cent of the people in Jammu and Kashmir was dependent on agriculture. What is the kind of treatment which is being given to agriculture,” the MP questioned.

The handicraft industry, he said, was also affected. There should be dialogue with the stakeholders, he said. Masoodi was of the view that the discussion of the budget for Jammu and Kashmir “should have been discussed in the state assembly”.