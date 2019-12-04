J&K beats Kurukshetra in last match but loses series by 2-1

Inter-State Cricket Series for the Blind

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Despite winning the last match, J&K lost the three-match Inter-State Cricket Series for the Blind by 2-1 from Kurukshetra.

In the last match of series organised by J&K Cricket Association of Blind at Jammu University Cricket Ground, J&K defeated Kurukshetra by 56 runs.

Batting first, J&K made a good total of 300 runs in the 25 overs game. Mohd Azeem played a brilliant knock of 78 runs followed by Chamandeep, who also played well and smashed 63 runs.

In reply, Kurukshetra managed to score 244 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 25 overs. Deepa Rawat played a fine inning of 110 runs but all in vain. Afzal made 40 runs.

Mohd Azeem of J&K was declared as Man of the Match in final whereas Deepa Rawat of Kurukshetra was declared as Man of the Series.

The match was officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Dayal.

The three-match series was organized between J&K and Kurukshetra teams and was supported by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Directorate of Physical Education, University of Jammu, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Department of Social Welfare, Sahil Aggarwal MD of Views Today and Raj Kumar Gupta, President Goshalla Jammu.

The Organising Committee of the event comprised of Rajesh Gill former Ranji Player, Rohit Kumar President, Ajay Kumar General Secretary, Imam Hussain Treasurer, Abdul Rakib Joint Secretary, Surjeet Singh and Akash Dhar Vice Presidents, Sukhdev, Saddam Hussain, Amir Manjoor, Pawan Sharma and Chabndra Dhar members of the J&K Association of the Blind.

In the valediction function, Ranjeet Kalra, Member BCCI was the Chief Guest whereas Rajesh Gill, Prof. Renu Nanda Dean Faculty of Education Jammu University, Parveen Jamwal Additional Director Social Welfare were the Guests of Honour.

Chief Guest, while complementing the organising team of J&K Cricket Association for Blind for organizing a national level tournament by inviting Kurukshetra team at Jammu, committed to project the cause of specially-abled players before the Government and Cricket Authority for the betterment and promotion of their game.

Rajesh Gill assured the players of the J&K Blind Association for all help in organising more events in near future.