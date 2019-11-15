J&K beat Delhi by 8-wkt in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K produced a clinical performance to comfortably beat Delhi by eight wickets and register their second consecutive win in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat on Thursday.

R Dayal (2 for 36) and Umar Nazir (2 for 35) shared four wickets between them as J&K restricted the rivals Delhi to a total of 165 for 7 after bowling first.

Delhi lost its first wicket in 2.3 overs when Shekar Dhawan was caught by Manzoor Dar on the ball of Ram Dayal without opening his account. Shekar wicket at duck was big loss for Delhi.

Opener Hiten Dalal (35 off 22 balls, 3×4, 2×6) was the second wicket caught by R Dayal on the ball of Aquib Nabi in 6.6 overs followed by skipper Dhruv Shorey who was bowled by Parvez Rasool at the score of two runs. Delhi lost three wickets for 51 runs in 7.5 overs.

Anuj Rawat and N Rana played a sensible batting and put a partnership of 73 runs for fourth wicket. N Rana resisted the J&K attack with aplomb, scoring 55 off 30 balls hitting three boundaries and six sixes while Anuj Rawat made 34 of 38 balls smashing three boundaries, to give his bowlers something to fight for. Middle order batsman Lalit Yadav played a quick-fire knock of 23 runs off eight ball hitting two boundaries and two sixes. He was caught by Abdul Samad on the ball of Umar Nazir. For J&K, R Dayal and Umar Nazir scalped two wickets each while Aquib Nabi, Parvez Rasool and Abid Mushtaq claimed one each.

Chasing the target, J&K’s openers Shubham Khajuria and JS Wadhwan displayed a brilliant batting performance as duo put a partnership of 68 runs in 5.4 overs for first wicket. J&K lost its first wicket when Shubham Khajuria was bowled by Lalit Yadav. He played an outstanding innings of 49 runs off just 22 balls smashing five boundaries and four sixes. Manzoor Dar guided the chase with a responsible 58-run knock off 24 balls with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes. J.S Wadhwan played a superb unbeaten knock of 48 from 38 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes and with the help of S.S Pundir provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten seven runs off 11 balls.