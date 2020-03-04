J&K Baseball Adhoc Committee formed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) Secretary General Harish Kumar on Tuesday formed the Adhoc committee for Jammu Kashmir chapter.

As per statement issued to press, Harish said, “To pursue the interest of baseball players of JK-UT, I have constituted an Adhoc committee which will take care of baseball game in JK-UT and look after the proceedure of participation in national championship until a new association is formed.” Raju Sharma of Jammu has been nominated as chairman of Adhoc committee whereas Mohit Aggarwal of Jammu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie of Pulwama and Abdul Rahid Ahanger of Anantnag have been nominated as members of the committee.