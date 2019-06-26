J&K Bank’s Information Security Officer bags CSO100 Award

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K Bank’s Chief Information Security Officer, Muneer Hassan Wani, has won the prestigious IDG Security & CSO100 Award for year 2019 at a ceremony held in Pune (Maharashtra). He won the award for adopting new ways of thinking to secure business assets with sophisticated tools and improved defences. The J&K Bank awardee is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

The recognition depicts J&K Bank’s commitment in adhering to GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) framework to ensure all security initiatives are functionally governed, efficiently managed for risk and complied with laws, statutes, regulations, policies and procedures for sustained security of Bank’s information assets.

Notably, International Data Group (IDG) has instituted June 21 every year as the ‘IDG Security Day’ to bring-in deserved focus on IT Security besides functioning as a global platform to acknowledge leading information security experts in the enterprise arena. The group has a global presence and is the pioneer tech media organisation to put spotlight on security and security professionals.

The Indian chapter of IDG Security Day is a combination of symposium and felicitation of security professionals and witnesses sessions from expert speakers, analysts and moderated panel discussions followed by felicitations of top CISO of the country.