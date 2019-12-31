J&K Bank unveils Calendar 2020

This year’s calendar brings cultural, value based ethos of J&K, Ladakh to life: CMD

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber on Monday unveiled the bank’s Calendar and Diary for the year 2020 jointly with the bank’s Directors on Board Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Bipul Pathak, Anil Kumar Misra, Vikram Gujral and Sonam Wangchuk amid rounds of applause at the bank’s Zonal Office Jammu Central – I. The bank’s Executive President P K Tickoo, Presidents, Vice-Presidents and other senior officers of the bank were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD, R.K Chhibber said, “J&K Bank Calendar has been and continues to be the most sought after thing in this region during these times every year, for, it brings cultural and value based ethos of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to life. The bank has always showcased beauty, heritage, history, talent and other aspects of this place.”

“All sections of the society not only in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh but also in the rest of India love to possess it as a prized souvenir. It is not a calendar but a social intervention and has historically remained of much importance for the customers and public alike”, he added.

Wishing the people of J&K and Ladakh well for the upcoming year, the Chairman asserted, “On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of both J&K and Ladakh for the year 2020 and am confident that the calendar will successfully carry forward the message of love, peace and display the spirit of ‘History & Heritage from the UTs of J&K, Ladakh to the world outside.”

“This year the themed calendars and diaries have been designed to project the history and heritage of J&K and Ladakh by showcasing some of the exquisite monuments reminding us of the rich cultural and historical legacy of this region”, the Chairman added.

Notably, themed as ‘History & Heritage’, the bank’s Calendar-2020 attempts to celebrate the tapestry of history and heritage that marks Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh thereby showcasing monuments that offer glimpses of the past and evoke a culturally imbued emotion. The monuments that transports us back to the golden era and lets us cherish the historical memories that truly belong to us as a people of J&K and Ladakh.