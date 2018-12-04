J&K Bank promotes A R Sheigan as Executive President

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Strengthening its top management, J&K Bank has elevated its President Abdul Rashid Sheigan to the position of Executive President.
Sheigan has 36 years of experience in banking and financial services and has served the bank in various capacities at significant positions throughout his tenure which include President Credit, Strategy and IT, Zonal Head Kashmir (Central).
He has been assigned important portfolios that include Human Resources Development Department and Corporate Communications.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony
Meditation reduces cardiovascular risk: Dr Sushil
Sonali Bendre to return to Mumbai after cancer treatment in US
Every studio turned down ‘Pinocchio’ film, says Guillermo del Toro
Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact, says Soha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper