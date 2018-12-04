J&K Bank promotes A R Sheigan as Executive President

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Strengthening its top management, J&K Bank has elevated its President Abdul Rashid Sheigan to the position of Executive President.

Sheigan has 36 years of experience in banking and financial services and has served the bank in various capacities at significant positions throughout his tenure which include President Credit, Strategy and IT, Zonal Head Kashmir (Central).

He has been assigned important portfolios that include Human Resources Development Department and Corporate Communications.