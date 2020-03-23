J&K Bank outlines strategy to deal with COVID 19

Customer-safety is paramount, use digital banking channels: CMD

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As part of evolving response to the global COVID 19 pandemic, J&K Bank has employed a working strategy to deal with its impact on the bank’s operations in the region while taking measures to safeguard its employees, customers and public at large.

While assuring the customers, the bank’s Chairman & MD R.K Chhibber said, “Customers remain at the center of our policies. Your safety is of paramount importance to us, for we believe, your health is our wealth. Therefore, I urge all of you to avoid visiting our branches and instead use our various digital banking channels for your own safety and the protection of your loved ones.”

“The well-thought-out Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is already in place to address the disruptions in the banking ecosystem and the newly formulated Quick Response Team (QRT) guided by CMD Office and led by the senior management of the bank and has already swung into action for ensuring uninterrupted banking services to all customers. In the wake of COVID 19, we are constantly monitoring the evolving situation and taking proactive steps to protect all our customers who are still visiting our branches, ATMs and offices”, said the CMD adding that in addition to sensitizing the staff and customers through evolving advisories in line with the protocols issued by World Health Organization (WHO) and government agencies, “We are sanitizing and fumigating our branch premises and other touch-points frequently besides providing access to effective hand sanitizers across all operational locations.”

Earlier, in his first message addressed to staff after the pandemic attained global proportions, the bank’s CMD said, “The health and safety of all the members of J&K Bank family is my first priority and it will be ensured that all necessary measures are taken for your well-being.”Meanwhile, from today the bank has begun a work schedule on 3-day rotation basis for its staff. All the business units/controlling offices at CHQ/ Zonal Offices/ Cluster Offices & other offices shall function with 50 pc of staff strength attending the duties on 3-day rotation basis.

“The decision has been taken to minimize the number of employees at offices/branches on any given day by at least half to help contain the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring unhindered Business Continuity at all Business units and Offices”, the CMD said.

Apart from this, through a sustained campaign in print/audio-visual channels besides24x7 social media platforms, the bank is consistently encouraging its customers and public at large to use digital banking channels like Internet Banking, Mobile Apps, BHIM (UPI & Aadhar Pay), IMPS and Credit cards, Debit Cards which easily enable them to access their accounts and make hassle-free transactions.

However, since the increase in digital modes of transactions has also witnessed a spike in the cyber-fraud cases post COVID 19, therefore the bank through its go-digital campaign advises its customers simultaneously to adopt safe banking practices to make their transactions secure against cyber-attacks like phishing, vishing etc.