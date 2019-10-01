J&K Bank opens fresh currency counter at Vaishno Devi Shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Facilitating the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine on the occasion of Navratras, J&K Bank opened a fresh currency-cum-note exchange counter at its Vaishno Devi Business Unit (BU) in Katra.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SMVD Shrine Board Simrandeep Singh – also the Chief Guest on the occasion – inaugurated the counter in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (North-II) Anand Pal Singh. Officials of the Shrine Board and the bank, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, businessmen of the area and devotees were also present.

Lauding the bank’s efforts for providing state-of-the-art banking facilities across the pilgrim circuit of the country, the CEO SMVD Shrine Board commended the bank for dispensing best-in-class banking service to the employees of the Board and appreciated it for installing touch points in the form of Alternate Delivery Channels for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Earlier, the Zonal Head welcomed the dignitaries and reiterated the bank’s commitment to provide hassle-free banking services at the places of convenience for the devotees. He also presented mementos to the chief guest and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

The pilgrims undertaking the holy journey expressed their gratitude and commended the bank for the initiative.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks from Head Business Unit Vaishno Devi, Sanjay Gupta, who expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion.