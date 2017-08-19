J&K Bank mourns former Chairman’s demise

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K Bank deeply mourned the demise of its former Chairman Mohammad Syed Qureshi who passed away here on Saturday.

Parvez Ahmed Chairman and CEO of the Bank and the Board of Directors expressed heartfelt condolences with bereaved family.

“I am highly saddened to know about the demise of M.S Qureshi former Chairman of J&K Bank. On behalf of JK Bank family, I express my heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family,” said Parvez Ahmed in the board meeting. “Qureshi had taken over as Chairman of the Bank in a difficult phase, when the Valley was witnessing turmoil and the country was preparing for an economic liberalisation. During those times due to the harsh circumstances, other banks either closed their branches or relocated to safer places. However, J&K Bank under his leadership, against all odds stood steadfast, served the people of the Valley in most difficult times’. He was a great visionary, who has emphasized on increasing the footprints of J&K Bank in state and other parts of the country” said Parvez Ahmad.

Notably, a conferred IAS Officer, Qureshi was Chairman of the Bank from October 1989 till November 1992. Before joining the bank he was Managing Director State Financial Corporation. He had also served at key positions in the State Government like Director Industries, Dy Commissioner Sales Tax and Dy Commissioner Anantnag.