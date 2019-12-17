J&K Bank launches Health Plus Scheme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With a view to facilitate the eligible entrepreneurs from diverse medical professions, J&K Bank on Tuesday launched a customized product titled ‘JK Bank Health Plus Scheme’ to capitalize on and further the growth of healthcare and wellness centers across the region.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo unveiled the scheme in presence of the Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber and Zonal Head Sunit Kumar at Zonal Office Jammu Central-I amid gathering of customers and officers of the bank.

The type of units covered under the scheme include medical diagnostic centers like pathology labs, ECG, X-Ray, endoscopy etc., dental clinics, physiotherapy and slimming centers, skin care & hair transplant centers, dialysis centers, polyclinics including dieticians. A presentation highlighting salient features of the scheme was displayed to the audience.

Appreciating the role of J&K Bank in the socio-economic development of the people, Dulloo lauded ‘J&K Bank Health Plus Scheme’ added that people’s behavior towards their health care is changing very fast and so is the scope and demand for better medical care increasing rapidly and the scheme launched is in line with the need to augment the requisite medical infrastructure to cater to this growing demand. He urged the bank to lend pro-actively to this sector.

“It is here J&K Bank can partner with and handhold the medical practitioners by providing them with liberal finances to all medical professionals to set up their own medical ventures by utilizing their potential, knowledge and expertise”, he said.

Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director, R.K Chhibber said, “This product has been designed specifically to cater to the growing needs of advanced healthcare, state-of-the-art diagnostic and wellness centers. For, we remain committed to provide the most-suited financial products tailored to meet the varied sectoral requirements of our economy besides providing business opportunities to the educated and eligible entrepreneurs so as to facilitate them to contribute positively to the society.”

“I hope more and more eligible persons shall come forward and avail the product which will not only transform their personal lives financially but will help catering to the diverse needs of healthcare sector in J&K, Ladakh and beyond besides helping to enhance the overall wellbeing of the people of this region”, the CMD added.

The bank’s CMD assured that the bank will organize workshops for promotion of the scheme in order to ensure its maximum utilization.