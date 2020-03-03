J&K Bank holds financial literacy camps, organises DLRC meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Giving impetus to the government’s campaign for saturation of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kissan Credit Cards (KCC) and increase subscriptions to social security schemes, J&K Bank conducted multiple public outreach programs across the UT besides organizing several financing literacy camps in the region.

More than 2,200 people participated in the outreach programs conducted by the bank at Dallan, Dak Bungalow Koteranka, Dak Bungalow Budhal, Panchayat GharSathra, Panchayat GharBhataDuria, Kallar, Gunthal, Salwah Bus Stand, BandiChechian, Mangnar, Islamabad and Chandimarh areas of Jammu and Khansahib Budgam in Kashmir.

The bank’s Business Units also organized such programs in Revenue Complex Thanna Mandi, Panchayat GharLamberi Lower, GurdanBala, Chawa, Panchayat GharMehra, GursahiNala, Harni, Tereru, Argi, Palera Mandi, Sangla Surankote, Qasba, Sanglaini, Mastandra, Ghaghrote and Peeri areas.

In addition to this, the bank also conducted financial literacy camps in Sarthal, Dablehar, Panchayat Ghar Gurandan Bala, Chawa and Dhanore Jarallan, Jammu that were attended by local farmers, members of the trade and business community, and senior citizens of the respective areas.

During the camps, the officials of the bank highlighted the scope of the Central Sector Scheme-PM KISAN that has 100 per cent funding from Government of India. They underscored the benefits of the schemethat provides an income support of Rs 6000 per year to eligible farmer families across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each every four months.

The officials laid stress on the saturation of all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and urged people to come forward to avail the low interest facilities under KCC Scheme.

On the occasions, the bank’s officials and Financial Literacy and Credit Counsellors (FLCCs) also informed the people about the benefits of social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BimaYojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) besides delineating the claim processes.

They educated the customers regarding the importance of seeding Aadhaar and mobile numbers with their respective saving bank accounts.

Notably, with a view to augment the income of the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs), the government launched the Central Sector Scheme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

The scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of the SMFs inprocuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of the each crop cycle.This also protects them from falling in the clutches of moneylenders for meetingsuch expenses and ensure their continuance in the farming activities.

Meanwhile, Lead District Manager (LDM) Bandipora G M Ahanger informed the participants in District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs284.46 Cr which amounts to 80.58per cent of the total credit disbursed by all banks operating in the district up to December 31, 2019. District Coordinators of all the banks, government departments and officials of developmental agencies attended the meeting presided over by District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza.

“All banks operating in the district have extended credit of Rs212.89 Cr under Priority Sector and Rs 140.10 Cr under Non-Priority sector, aggregating to a total credit of Rs 352.99 Cr up to December 31, 2019 thereby registering an achievement of 37.14 per cent in Priority sector, 135.09 per cent in Non-Priority sector and 52.14 per cent of the total credit plan for the financial year 2019-20”, the LDM informed.