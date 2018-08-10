J&K Bank donates ambulance to IIT Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Extending its support further to student well-being in the State, J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme provided an ambulance to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu.

Chairman Parvez Ahmed handed over the keys of ambulance to the Director IIT Jammu Dr. Manoj Gaur in presence of Vice Chancellor, Central University, Jammu, Prof. Ashok Aima, IIT faculty and senior officers of the bank.

The bank provided the ambulance for on-campus assistance and well-being of student fraternity in the upcoming campus of IIT, Jammu at Jagti Nagrota.

Speaking on the bank’s recent CSR initiatives towards students’ welfare, J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed said, “J&K Bank is an important stakeholder in the development of state and creating opportunities where industry and academia align to create meaningful solutions for the society is the best way of giving back to people.”

While hailing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) as globally renowned for contributing revolutionary technological knowledge for the welfare of people, the chairman stated that the bank wants to create a bridge between society and knowledge. He urged the IIT faculty to understand the challenges unique to J&K and harness the strong sectors through innovative breakthroughs catalyzing the socio-economic development of the region.

“The vast pool of technological expertise available with IIT Jammu will surely help J&K state in creating positive solutions for the society. The Bank is particularly focused on joining hands with such institutions to support innovation in local resource endowments of J&K, which can augment income and employment generation in the region and create a knowledge-based society”, he said.

Notably, since the inception of Jammu wing of IIT, the bank has continuously been taking student welfare measures in the institute. In the recent past, the bank sponsored economically disadvantaged bright students of the institute to pursue overseas internship in France.

It’s also worth mentioning that the bank instituted Gold Medals for the academic toppers of IIT Jammu.