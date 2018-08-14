JK Bank dedicates multipurpose pick-up vehicles to JDA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative handed over two multipurpose pick-up collection vehicles to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) here on Tuesday.

J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, handed over the keys of the vehicles to the JDA Vice Chairman, Pawan Rathore, at a simple but impressive function in presence of Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, members of Transport Nagar Welfare Association and senior functionaries of the Bank.

Notably, the cleanliness drive launched by the JK Bank in collaboration with Jammu Development Authority & Transport Nagar Welfare Association under Swachh Bharat Mission to promote upkeep of surroundings and environment in Transport Nagar and adjoining area also culminated today.

“JK Bank is an iconic institution of the State which is at the forefront of serving the society. It is led by a dynamic and visionary CEO who is proactively engaging himself with various sections of the society not only as a financial service provider but also as an enabler for the implementation of the various initiatives of the State and Central Government. The bank has a highly committed workforce which has been serving the public in a professional manner under challenging circumstances in the nooks and corners of the State,” said the Divisional Commissioner Jammu while interacting with the media.

“The multipurpose pick up vehicles dedicated by the JK Bank will help the JDA in maintaining the sanitation in areas under its management. JDA should put them to best use. I also request the Chairman to develop the Agri business potential in the Jammu region especially the vegetable farmers of Marh, Assar, Chenani, Sudh Mahadev, etc. by facilitating forward linkages for the marketing of the produce. I am also requesting the Chairman JK Bank to devise a customized loan product for the vegetable farmers,” stated the Divisional Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, said, “I commend the efforts of the Jammu Development Authority in organizing the cleanliness drive in collaboration with the Bank. Our collective efforts as responsible citizens can go a long way in achieving the objective of Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Parvez Ahmed announced key initiatives during the programme in collaboration with JDA. Both sides discussed the possibility of adoption of Transprt Nagar Narwal area for plantation drives under the Bank’s CSR banner and construction of toilet block and dormitory facilities for transport workers and drivers in transit, the land for which will be provided by JDA.

During interaction with Transport Nagar Welfare Association, J&K Bank Chairman announced establishment of exclusive Transport Finance Branch in the area for hassle free finance to the transport operators and allied service providers in order to free them from the unorganised private financers exploiting the people through exorbitant rates.

Vice Chairman JDA, Pawan Rathore and members of Tranport Association expressed thanks and appreciation to the service and efforts of JK Bank towards society and customized services announced for them.