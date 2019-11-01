J&K Bank confirms services of 676 Banking Associates

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Reinforcing its vibrant human capital base, J&K Bank on Thursday confirmed services of 676 Banking Associates pursuant to their successful completion of probation period.

“After successful completion of probation period, the batch shall continue to dispense services in different capacities and work to further the bank’s mission of socio-economic development of unserved and underserved”, the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said.

Reposing faith in newly confirmed recruits, the CMD added, “They shall carry forward the tradition of providing best-in-class banking services to all stakeholders besides adding new dimension to the day to day working of bank. We are fully committed to our responsibility towards the society in terms of providing ample employment opportunities, keeping alive our legacy as a flag bearer of socio-economic development”, he added

The bank confirmed the services of the recruits on probation only after meticulously reviewing their performance over past six months, scrutinising and analysing thoroughly the abilities and aptitudes of batch on probation.