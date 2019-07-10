J&K Bank commissions ATM at Srinagar Airport

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ensuring easy access to cash and other banking services at important public places, J&K Bank on Tuesday commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the departure area of the Srinagar International Airport terminal building.

J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber and Director Srinagar International Airport, Akash Deep Mathur jointly inaugurated the ATM in presence of J&K Bank President, Mohammad Younis Patoo and Vice President Sushil Kumar Gupta, Zonal Head, Syed Rais Maqbool, Cluster Head Mushtaq Ahmad, senior officials of the bank and the airport staff.

Reaffirming its outreach and commitment to provide ever-ready banking services and cash-management solutions to the people, the Chairman and MD said, “Commissioning of the ATM inside the terminal building here alleviates inconvenience experienced by the passengers and facilitates them to have cash and other related services on the go.” “We are committed to stay focussed on providing convenient banking services to the people through our expanding network of Branches and ATMs”, he added.

Expressing satisfaction at the installation of the ATM at the airport, Director Srinagar International Airport commended the bank for the initiative which, he said, will benefit both the passengers and the employees working at the airport.

Elated at the commissioning of the ATM inside the terminal building, Zubair Ahmad Bhat, a Customer Service Executive at one of the Airlines hailed the bank for providing customer-friendly services. “Access to ATM inside the terminal would savemuch of our valuable time. Worrying for visits to ATMs is over now as it is available now in such close vicinity.”, he said.

Notably, the Srinagar International Airport, also known as Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, is the gateway to the airborne passengers landing in and taking off from the valley and the number of passengers passing through the airport swells during peak tourist seasons and the annual Haj and Amarnath pilgrimage days.