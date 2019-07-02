J&K Bank commissions ATM at DPL Sopore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Committed to take banking services and facilities to every nook and corner of the State and beyond, J&K Bank on Saturday commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at District Police Lines (DPL) complex in Tulibal, Sopore.

The SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal inaugurated ATM in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir North, Karanjit Singh amid a gathering of customers, senior officials of bank and Police Department.

Expressing gratitude towards the bank management for installing the ATM inside the premises of DPL, SSP Javid Iqbal asserted that the facility would be beneficial to both the police personnel and general public of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Kashmir North, Karanjit Singh said that the bank remains committed towards delivering all banking facilities to the people at their door steps. Notably, with the commissioning of the ATM, the Bank’s ATM network has gone up to 1305 across the country.