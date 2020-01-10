J&K Bank commissions another business unit

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: J&K Bank commissioned a new business unit at City Chowk in Rajouri town of Jammu region. The bank’s Zonal Head Jammu (West) Ashutosh Sareen inaugurated the new BU in presence of Administrator Auqaf Committee Abdul Qayoom Dar, Ward Councillor Sanjay Sharma and Lead District Manager Rajouri Sunil Sharma. Branch Heads of various BUs, valuable customers, members of trade and business fraternity besides other officers of the bank were also present on the occasion.

While interacting with gathering, the Zonal Head emphasized that the bank continues to nurture the relationship with all its stakeholders besides maintaining personal connect with customers by providing state-of-the-art banking facilities. He exhorted the general public, particularly traders of the area, to bank with new Business Unit and urged them to avail various services and products offered by the bank. He also extended wishes of the Chairman and Managing director to the people of the area. Advising the Heads of business units to focus on providing banking facilities to unbanked areas, the Zonal Head stressed on the need to provide best customer service.

The locals hailed the efforts of the bank for providing modern and hi-tech banking facilities near their door-steps as the same was demanded by them since long.

With the opening of Business Unit, the count of Business Units reaches to 35 in District Rajouri and 61 in Zone Jammu (West).