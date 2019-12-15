J&K Bank commissions 2 more ATMs in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Extending state-of-the-art banking facilities further into the far-off areas of Jammu, J&K Bank commissioned two offsite ATMs in district Poonch, one at Sub District Hospital Surankote and another at Dungus. With the commissioning of two teller machines, the number of ATMs has increased to 31 in the district and 74 in the Jammu Zone (West) Rajouri.

The bank’s Zonal Head, Jammu (West) Rajouri Ashutosh Sareen inaugurated the ATM at the hospital jointly with BMO Sub District Hospital Surankote Dr. Zulfqar Chowdhary in presence of Cluster Head Poonch Parvez Iqbal Mir, LDM Poonch A K Gupta amid valuable customers of the bank, senior citizens of the area besides Head Business Unit Samote, hospital staff.

Speaking at the sub district hospital Surankote, Zonal Head said, “Installation of the ATM here will definitely ease out the cash requirements of patients, attendants, visitors, hospital staff in particular and public in general especially after banking hours and during holidays.”

The other ATM at Dungus Poonch was also inaugurated by the Zonal Head in presence of Chairman Municipal Committee Poonch Sunil Sharma, Councilors Naresh Chander, Parvinder Pal Singh, Cluster Head Poonch, and LDM amid the bank’s valuable customers, senior citizens, local businessmen besides Head Business Unit S K Bridge, Staff members.

Reiterating the bank’s commitment towards customer convenience, the Zonal Head urged the audience at Dungus Poonch to avail all the bank’s hi-tech facilities besides its services and products that have been tailored to meet their financial and banking requirements.

Hailing the bank’s efforts, the customers present at both the occasions expressed gratitude to the bank’s current leadership for providing them with hi-tech banking facilities at their doorsteps.