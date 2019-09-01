J&K Bank CMD hands out insurance payout to parents of deceased employee

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K Bank Chairman and MD R K Chhibber handed over the two insurance claim cheques to the parents of Syed Asif Raza, Banking Associate (contractual), who lost his life in a fatal accident just few months after getting the job.

The Country Head (Bank Assurance) of Bajaj Allianz Ajaz Khan, Spl Secretary to CMD Karanjt Singh, J&K Bank President HR Mohammad Maqbool Lone and Vice President HR Nissar Ahmad Zargar were also present on the occasion.

Chairman and MD R K Chhibber said, “As a socially responsible institution we value and take care of all our stakeholders that includes our staff that has always proved to be second to none in terms of their dedication and perseverance to carry forward the mission of the bank in all circumstances to meet its business and non-business goals. As part of those responsibilities, the bank comprehensively covers all its employees’ right from the day they join us under Term Life and Accidental Insurance policies.” “The purpose is to make the caring relationship evident right from the word go and keep the morale of the employees up through the insurance protection cover so that their families remain insulated against any financial or social insecurity in the unfortunate event of their death however at the same time we realize the fact that it is no substitute to the irreparable loss to the loved ones of the deceased”, the Chairman added.

The insurance claims were settled by PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGICL) under Group Term Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz under Group Accidental Life Insurance scheme respectively.