J&K Bank Chowki Choura conducts financial literary camps

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKhNOOR: The J & K Bank business unit Chowki Chaura organised two financial literacy Camps (Going Digital) in the remote unbanked villages of Chigial and Gangal of Block and Tehsil Chowki Choura Distt. Jammu on Wednesday.

The programme was organized in collaboration with NABARD. Residents of villages from Nara, Bain Lehar,Lathery participated in the Camp. The Business Unit Head Thakar Dass welcomed the participants and appraised them various modes of getting cashless transactions’ from Banks. They were appraised about the uses of ATM cards while going cashless. The participants were also appraised about the Social Security Schemes launched by the Govt. of India i.e. PMSBY,PMJJBY and Atal Pension Yojana. The Branch Head also appraised the participants about the various loan schemes including MUDRA Loan.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma Banking Associate appraised the people in detail that how to use the smart phone while making on line transactions.

The others who attended the camp were Raj kumar Sarpanch, Mansa Ram Panch, Govt Contractor, Rashpal Dass Panch, Kuldeep Raj, Sham Lal, Rattan Lal, Shashi Kant Govt. Contractor, Raj Kumar Sarpanch,Ram lal, Tirath Ram,Yash Paul.