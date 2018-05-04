J&K Bank Chairman inaugurates mega credit awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, inaugurated a mega credit awareness camp on Thursday at the premises of Bari Brahmana Industrial Association.

The camp was inaugurated in presence of R.K Chhibber, Chairman Grameen Bank; Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA; senior officers of various banks; representatives of SIDBI, EDI, KVIB and members of the Bari Brahmana Industrial Association. The camp was organised by J&K Bank, Convener State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) in collaboration with other banks operating in the J&K State. Notably, J&K Bank Chairman is the Convenor of JKSLBC.

The camp attracted huge response and witnessed a huge turnout of businessmen and emerging start-up owners, aspiring entrepreneurs and MBA students.

Interacting on the sidelines of the mega camp, Chairman and CEO, JK Bank Parvez Ahmed said, “The rationale to conduct this awareness camp by all banks is to offer maximum support and handholding to the budding entrepreneurs at the inception phases and to sensitize them of the customized offerings besides the willingness each and every bank is showing to promote entrepreneurship in J&K state.”

“Jammu offers huge potential owing to its location and close road proximity to the rest of the country and therefore, Bari Brahmana was an ideal place to start this awareness drive. Through the Industrial Growth Centre presence here and at Samba, the area is already attracting talent from the entire country to augment industrial growth opportunities. We urge the business community and industrialists of J&K to scale this drive further and mentor at least one start-up “, asserted the Chairman further.

A number of sanction letters to various beneficiaries of different Banks were handed over by the Chairman JK Bank on the spot during the mega credit cum awareness camp for entrepreneurs. The most significant was sanction issued to a budding entrepreneur Varun Bakshi, sole proprietor M/s NKS Industries, Samba, to set up a unit in the Small Scale Sector for manufacture of Welding Electrodes at Industrial Growth Centre Samba.

Notably the loan of Rs 1.46 crore sanctioned by J&K Bank in favor of the entrepreneur is without any collateral security under the CGTMSE cover.

Later Parvez Ahmed had an interaction with the management students of Central University who had thronged the Camp venue at Bari Brahmana along with Jaya Bhasin, Head of Placement Cell of Central University and other professors of MBA Department for orientation of the students in Entrepreneurship.