J&K Bank Chairman addresses JKBPA annual get-together

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: J&K Bank Pensioners Association Kashmir (JKBPA) organised its annual get-together here at SKICC on Saturday.

On the occasion, J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed, was Chief Guest and was given warm welcome by the Association led by its President Bashir Ahmed.

J&K Bank Executive President/CPO P.K Tikoo, Presidents A.R Sheigan, Ashraf Ali and a gathering of the retired bank officers was present on the occasion.

In his address, the Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed, while speaking from the core of his heart and acknowledging the huge contribution of the staff stated: “I am speaking here from my heart rather from head. Employees are one of the most important stakeholders of the bank, who have helped this institution grow and stabilise despite all odds. Precisely, the bank derives strength from the people who have served this institution in different capacities during the last 80 years. I have a special affinity with the colleagues around as people from the bank have been my mentors and groomed me to reach highest chair in the bank.”

The Chairman further stated that the bank has a composite work culture which is well integrated prioritizing institutional interests over the personal interests. “We have inherited this culture from you,” he said while addressing the J&K Bank retired employees present on the occasion. “It is this future which differentiates it from the Public Sector Undertakings,” he added.

The Chairman gave full credit to the ex employees of the bank for making the bank as one of the cherished, reputed and respectable institutions not only at regional and national level, but also at global level. He also appreciated role of ex employees for standing steadfast and safeguarding the interest of the institution in their own way. “You have built this institution over a period of time, so it is our responsibility to handover this institution to our posterity in the same fashion and form as we have inherited from you. We need your good wishes always to ensure that the good things that you have done to this organization, the culture you have introduced in this organization should be promoted and preserved so that this institution is taken to the next level,” said Parvez Ahmed.

On the occasion, the Chairman agreed to meet the long term genuine demands of the Pensioners’ Association. He gave on-the-spot instructions to extend some of the benefits of in service employees to the retired employees.

Earlier, President J&K Bank Pensioners Association, Bashir Ahmed, in his welcome address thanked the Chairman & CEO for accepting the invitation of the association despite a very busy schedule. He gave a brief account of various episodes and the transitions witnessed by the bank since its inception in 1938. He also talked about the contributions of the M.Y Khan, Ex Chairman J&K Bank, for acknowledging the role played by the retired employees in building this institution and introducing medical allowance and facilities for them.

The Association president appreciated the role of Parvez Ahmed for his leadership qualities in steering the bank out of bad phase.

Notably, Chairman also unveiled First Balance sheet and Performance document of the Trust run by the J&K Bank Pensioners Association.

Vote of thanks was presented by Nazir Ahmed Nowshahri.