J&K Bank appoints Rajni Saraf as CFO

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday announced the appointment of Rajni Saraf as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“The Board of Directors of the bank has appointed Rajni Saraf as Chief Financial Officer of the bank for a period of 6 months with effect from July 5, 2019,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, R K Chibber was appointed as the Interim Chairman of the Bank following removal of Parvez Ahmed as CMD by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.