J&K Bank appoints kin of slain guards, provides financial relief of Rs 20 lakh

SRINAGAR: Following up on the killing of two private security guards namely Tariq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad in Shopian by unidentified gunmen, J&K Bank on Saturday granted jobs to the kin of security guards.

Today, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmad handed over the appointment letters and cash certificates worth Rs 10 lakh each to the bereaved families here at the Corporate Headquarters in presence of President P.K Tickoo, Zonal Head South Tasaduq Hussain, Vice-President M Ayoub Wanchoo, Cluster Head Muzaffar Qadri and other bank officials. The amount has been contributed by the bank staff for the welfare of the two families.

Notably Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti had also expressed anguish over the incident and appealed for support of the families of killed security guards.

Today again, the Chairman expressed his heartfelt condolences to families of the slain personnel and prayed for their patience in the face of such grave loss.

He said, “These slain security guards were sole breadwinners for their families. As socially responsible institution, we have appointed their kin to, at least, secure their financial position in the society.”

“Besides, our staff has contributed to help these families financially, which is commendable and in line with the spirit of our organisation”, he added. The Chairman complemented the staff of the bank for making generous financial contribution and supporting the initiative.

On the occasion, stressing upon the need to create social security system for the survivors of such situations, he said, “As we often come across such situations, there is dire need of a robust social security system that can rehabilitate the families facing such tragedies in our state.”

Notably, Altaf Ahmad Shah (M.A, B.Ed.) – brother of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah has been appointed as Assistant Banking Associate whereas Umar Anwar (Middle Pass) -brother of Tariq Ahmad has been engaged as a Banking Attendant. Both the appointees were made to sign the agreement that they will support their parents and siblings financially as their appointment is basically meant to support the family rather than employing an individual.

It is pertinent to mention that both slain guards were unmarried and that is why their kin were provided the job in the bank. Notably, they were employees of a private security firm working under an arrangement with bank.

Meanwhile, in response to the requests from the inhabitants of Ratnipora for proper rehabilitation of the family of Insha Bashir, who died in the month of July following an unfortunate incident at the bank’s Business Unit there; the bank has also engaged the services of her father Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a professional cook, as chef.

On the occasion, Chairman also handed over the appointment letter to the family.