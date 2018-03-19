J&K Bank Academy Srinagar, SFA XI reach third phase

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mufti Mohammad Memorial Football Tournament

Sports Reporter

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy Srinagar and State Football Academy (SFA) XI qualified for the third phase of the ongoing Ist Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Football Tournament, here.

While Bank Academy won their tie, SFA XI held Shaheen Football Club Jammu to a goalless draw. In the first match, Bank Academy XI defeated Jammu United 2-1. In the thrilling encounter, boys from both the teams played aggressive football winning accolades from spectators.

Ahteeb Shafi opened account for winners in the 10th minute giving early lead to his team. The defenders of Jammu United tried their best to keep the forwards of Bank at bay, but in 43rd minute, couldn’t stop the Bank forwards to improve the lead.

Trailing by two goals, Jammu United went for an all out attack after the breather. They made desperate attempts to score and were finally successful in scoring one goal in the 53rd minute of the play. Honey Mehra from Jammu United declared player of the match.

In the second match, SFA XI played a goalless draw with Shaheen FC Jammu. Both the team tried their best to score in the allotted time, but missed the scoring chances. The goalkeepers of the two teams made some excellent saves throughout the match. Sheraz from SFA was declared as player of the match for his performance.

Secretary State Sports Council, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was special guest in these matches. Divisional Sports Officer, Nuzhar Ara was also present.

With four points in their kitty, the SFA XI qualified for the final round of the event. The winners of two groups (J&K Bank Academy and SFA XI) have qualified for the third phase of the event, where they will play with six premier club teams on round robin basis. The third phase matches are scheduled to start from March 22.